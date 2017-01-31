Angeles court orders new probe of kidnap-murder case

The Angeles City Regional Trial Court (RTC) has ordered a reinvestigation of the kidnapping and murder of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo, and the transfer of custody of a police officer who played a key role in the crime.

In his two-page order on Monday, Judge Irineo Pangilinan Jr. of RTC Branch 58 said the policeman, SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel, filed an urgent motion on Jan. 25 for reinvestigation of Jee’s killing, deferment of his arraignment and his return to the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation from the headquarters of the Philippine National Police.

Pangilinan directed the Department of Justice (DOJ) to reinvestigate the charges of kidnapping for ransom with homicide against Sta. Isabel and submit the resolution within 60 days or until March 3.

Sta. Isabel made the plea as he turned the tables on Senior Supt. Rafael Dumlao III of the PNP Anti-Illegal Drugs Group (AIDG) who had earlier accused him of being the mastermind of Jee’s kidnapping and murder based on testimony of SPO4 Roy Villegas, Sta. Isabel’s colleague in the AIDG.

Sta. Isabel has accused Dumlao of masterminding the kidnapping for ransom and killing of the Korean and claimed that he was just being set up as a fall guy.

Sta. Isabel sought a reinvestigation as the DOJ filed the case against him without waiting for him to present his counteraffidavit and evidence to prove that he was not involved in the crime.

Sta. Isabel also hoped to be more secure under the protection of the NBI rather than the PNP, where he said he believed there was a conspiracy among top officers against him.

Sta. Isabel said he did not feel safe inside Camp Crame after naming Dumlao and Senior Supt. Allan Macapagal of the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group as behind the operation.

Sta. Isabel’s arraignment has been moved to April 19.

State Prosecutor Juan Pedro Navera did not object to Sta. Isabel’s motion. —WITH A REPORT FROM TONETTE OREJAS