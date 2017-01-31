Cop in kidnap-slay of Korean in PNP custody

Supt. Rafael Dumlao III, the alleged mastermind of the kidnapping for ransom and murder of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo, is back in police custody.

Director General Ronald dela Rosa, chief of the Philippine National Police, told a news conference on Monday that Dumlao was in the restrictive custody of the Headquarters Support Service (HSS).

Dela Rosa said he relayed the information on Sunday night to President Duterte, who offered a reward for the capture “dead or alive” of Dumlao, who left PNP headquarters after he was ordered arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dumlao, you son of a bitch, if you don’t surface, I will offer a reward of P5 million for you. I am giving you exactly 24 hours. If you don’t come out, that reward goes into effect,” Mr. Duterte said during a news conference in Malacañang late on Sunday.

“And I said dead or alive. If you bring him dead, the better. I do not have to ask questions. I think we already know more or less what happened,” he said, referring to the killing of Jee inside PNP headquarters on

Oct. 18 last year.

About 20 minutes after Mr. Duterte started ranting, Dela Rosa was heard telling him that Dumlao was already in police custody.

Reporters covered their mouths to suppress laughter when it became clear that Mr. Duterte had fallen for a bum steer.

Dumlao, a lawyer, was tagged by SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel as the mastermind of Jee’s murder.

Sta. Isabel is the primary suspect behind the abduction and murder of the South Korean businessman.

On Friday night, Dumlao disputed an arrest warrant served by police authorities on him in Camp Crame.

He left the camp and proceeded to his house in Antipolo City on Saturday and refused to heed the warrant when it was served on him again.

Dumlao said the warrant was defective because it merely mentioned “alyas Dumlao” as the subject.

Dela Rosa said Dumlao returned to PNP headquarters on Sunday and he advised him to stop arguing as a lawyer and instead face his accusers.

He also said Dumlao, whose wife is an agent of the National Bureau of Investigation, promised to cooperate in the investigation.

“He is willing to tell all, to give the whole picture of the story according to his version,” Dela Rosa said.

So far, four policemen and four NBI agents have been implicated in the case, he said.

Dela Rosa hinted that some higher NBI officials may be involved in the case.

In his news conference, Mr. Duterte said he had extended his war on drugs up to the last day of his term. —WITH A REPORT FROM AFP