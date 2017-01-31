Military overruns 3 Maute group camps in Lanao del Sur

Three camps of the local Maute terrorist group in Butig, Lanao del Sur, have been overrun by the military, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said on Monday.

Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, AFP spokesperson, said the encampments were in the same areas hit by the air strike by the Philippine Air Force last week.

Padilla said these camps were harboring both local and foreign terrorists in Mindanao.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pursuit and neutralization of Maute group members and the Abu Sayyaf Group within six months were ordered by President Duterte to put an end to Muslim terrorism in the South.

Padilla said 15 Maute members were killed and eight others were wounded, including its leader Isnilon Hapilon.

He said the military pursuit operations of high-value targets would continue until remnants of both groups were eliminated.

Padilla refused to reveal operational details so as not to distract the troops from what they are doing.