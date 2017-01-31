P100-M ‘shabu’ abandoned

The National Bureau of Investigation found 17 bags of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) worth around P100 million in the trunk of an abandoned car in Escolta, Manila, on Sunday afternoon.

Ric Diaz, NBI National Capital Region director, said that the drugs were from a Chinese syndicate led by a certain “Feng.”

He added that his office received a tip that a big delivery would happen on Sunday, including the plate number of the car carrying the drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBI agents spotted the vehicle on Jones Bridge on Sunday morning but lost track of it.

At 5 p.m., they found the car abandoned near a restaurant in Escolta. Diaz said no one went to retrieve the car.