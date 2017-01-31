Security tightened on Boracay Island for Asean meet

ILOILO CITY—Police are deploying hundreds of officers and men to the world-famous Boracay Island to secure delegates who would attend one of the key meetings being held in preparation for the holding of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit in the country.

Boracay is the venue of the Senior Officials’ Meeting and 23rd Meeting of Asean Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights from Feb. 13 to 15.

The island in Aklan province, famous for its white sand beaches, will also host the Asean Ministerial Meeting Retreat from Feb. 19 to 21.

SPO1 Nida Gregas, public information officer of the Aklan provincial police office, said at least 2,800 police officers and men and some 200 volunteers would be tapped to secure the venue of the meetings and other facilities that would be used by Asean delegates.

The security teams would guard airports in the capital town of Kalibo and the village of Caticlan in Malay town, which has jurisdiction over Boracay.

Jetty ports, billeting areas and roads to be used by delegates would be secured, too, according to Gregas.

Army soldiers and members of the Coast Guard would be tapped for security also, she said.

Thousands of delegates from Asean’s 10 member-countries are expected to be in Boracay during the meetings.

Traffic would be rerouted in the 1,032-hectare resort island, Gregas said.

Boracay is increasingly becoming a favorite venue of international meetings because of its international popularity.

Other Asean meetings would be held in Iloilo City and Bacolod City in March.