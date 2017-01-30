Duterte to ‘think twice’ before declaring martial law

MANILA — President Duterte assured the public anew he would not be hasty in using martial law as a way to address lawlessness in the country.

Amid the heavy fighting between government forces and local terrorists in Mindanao, the President expressed confidence that military action has so far been sufficient in containing the violence in southern Philippines and in pushing back lawless armed groups.

Mr. Duterte had considered declaring martial law to suppress illegal drugs and contain local radical Muslims who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Remember this Philippines. If you ask for it and tell me,‘Mr. President, let’s declare martial law.’ I will answer you, ‘I will think about it first,’” he told reporters on Sunday night.

“But when the time comes that people ask for it, I will give it to you,” he added.

Mr. Duterte said he has been “satisfied” with the military offensives against the Abu Sayyaf and Maute groups in Basilan and Lanao del Sur.

“They are doing their duty. They are being commissioned to do police work. The police are also there,” he said.

The President said he has urged China to help the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide “precision-guided” weapons in battling the local terrorists.

“And I have also asked the Armed Forces to use all available assets and all the weaponry that’s at our disposal,” he said. SFM