Pagasa to take over Project NOAH

Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato dela Peña on Monday said that state weather bureau, PAGASA would take over the operations of its Project NOAH (Nationwide Operational Assessment of Hazards).

“In this Project, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) is the principal government agency that would take over the operations aspect of the delivered outputs/technologies. It is timely that the PAGASA Modernization Law has been approved,” dela Peña said in a statement.

“It has to be understood that Research Projects have start and end dates. In this particular project, the promised deliverables have been met and now ready for adoption and use,” he added.

Project NOAH is a state-run flood and rain forecasting system created because of Typhoon “Sendong” in 2011 as a part of DOST’s Disaster Risk Reduction R&D Program.

After completing most of its component projects in 2015, it was extended in 2016 to cover additional targets and deliverables. An extension was given again until end of February 2017, where part of the condition was the transfer of the technologies for use in operations in the government agencies that have relevant mandate.

Dela Peña also clarified the statement of Project NOAH’s executive director Dr. Mahar Lagmay on the shutdown of the project due to a supposed lack of funds.

“The statement of no funds is for the current project which really has a project end date. It has been stated clearly that new project proposals are welcome if there is a new study to be made,” Peña said.

The outcome or result of Project NOAH is now due for use and adoption, specifically by Pagasa. He said that the adoption of Pagasa ensures the NOAH tools will be institutionalized.

“The Project has delivered what it has promised to deliver. The results are useful and should be institutionalized in regular government agencies whose mandates cover these areas,” he added.

Details of the turnover have already been discussed among DOST officials, Pagasa officials, and Dr. Lagmay in late 2016.