NBI errand boy linked to Jee slay gets death threats from Dumlao

One of the suspects in the kidnapping and killing of South Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo said he sought the protection of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) because he has been receiving death threats from from Superintendent Raphael Dumlao of the Philippine National Police-Anti-Illegal Drugs Group (PNP-AIDG).

Jerry Omlang appeared before the NBI last Friday evening seeking protection. Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II and NBI Director Dante Gierran clarified that Omlang is neither an agent or an asset.

NBI National Capital Region (NCR) supervising agent Darwin Lising said Omlang is a “striker” or an errand boy.

“Meron po (there are),” Omlang said when asked if he received death threats, the reason why he came to the NBI.

“Galing po Colonel Dumlao (the threats came from Dumlao),” said Omlang.

Omlang said he was among those who conducted surveillance operations at Jee’s house. He was also the one who was caught on a CCTV footage withdrawing from a bank using the ATM card of Jee’s wife.

Omlang said “Colonel Dumlao” from AIDG was the mastermind.

He said he became involved because SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel, who he said is his friend, asked him to join them.