Monday, January 30, 2017
newsinfo / Nation
Palace tells widow of Jee: Justice will be swiftly served

/ 06:14 PM January 30, 2017

 

Ernesto Abella

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella, in a press briefing at Malacañang on January 24, 2017 extends his condolences to the family of Ji Ick-joo, the Korean national who was allegedly kidnapped and killed by rouge policemen. He also apologized to the South Korean government for the incident while assuring that the Philippine Government will prosecute the suspects to the full extent of the law so that justice will be served to the slain Korean-national and his family. KING RODRIGUEZ/ Presidential Photo

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella on Monday said that justice will be served for the death of Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo.

“The President gave his assurance to the widow of  South Korean businessman that justice would be swiftly served, and that their personal safety would be assured,” Abella said in a statement.

Jee was snatched from his home in Angeles, Pampanga last October 18 by members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Illegal Drugs group (AIDG) in the guise of a drug operation. It was later revealed that the businessman was killed inside the police headquarters in Camp Crame the same day he was abducted.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier has ordered the halt of his war on drugs campaign and instead instructed PNP to go after rogue policemen to cleanse the organization, following the involvement of some officials of the AIDG in the abduction and murder Jee./rga

TAGS: Duterte Administration, Ernesto Abella, Jee Ick-joo case, Philippine news updates
