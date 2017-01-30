Palace tells widow of Jee: Justice will be swiftly served

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella on Monday said that justice will be served for the death of Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo.

“The President gave his assurance to the widow of South Korean businessman that justice would be swiftly served, and that their personal safety would be assured,” Abella said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jee was snatched from his home in Angeles, Pampanga last October 18 by members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Illegal Drugs group (AIDG) in the guise of a drug operation. It was later revealed that the businessman was killed inside the police headquarters in Camp Crame the same day he was abducted.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier has ordered the halt of his war on drugs campaign and instead instructed PNP to go after rogue policemen to cleanse the organization, following the involvement of some officials of the AIDG in the abduction and murder Jee./rga