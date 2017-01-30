Maxine Medina’s Top 6 finish not enough for some Pinoys

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Maita Sali, an ukay-ukay (used clothing) stall owner at the Santa Cruz Market here, felt bad when Miss Philippines Maxine Medina was not called as one of the top three finalists in the Miss Universe pageant.

“Sana Top 3 na lang, kahit hindi na Miss Universe,” Sali said.

Munir Wahab, also a used clothing vendor, brought his television set to watch Miss Universe inside Santa Cruz Public Market.

“I like Maxine and Miss Kenya, unfortunately not one of the two got in. I believe Mister Han, the feng shui expert, is right. Year of the Rooster is not for us when it comes to Miss Universe,” Wahab said.

School buddies Kathleen Aboc and Leonil May Tabarnero, who made sure their power banks and mobile phones were fully charged, were sad that Miss Thailand and Medina did not make it.

“The organizers must check Steve’s notes. He might have misread the names again,” Aboc said in jest.

Aboc said Medina might have “underestimated the other candidates and overestimated herself.” SFM/rga

