President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed a new chairperson of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) in the person of former Pangasinan Rep. Ma. Rachel Arenas.

Arenas’ appointment letter signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea was released by Malacañang on Monday afternoon.

Arenas is replacing outgoing MTRCB chair Eugenio Villareal.

Her term will expire on Sept. 30, 2017. JE/rga