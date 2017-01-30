Iligan Mayor Regencia freed, case of ambush attempt thrown out

OZAMIZ CITY — Iligan City Mayor Celso Regencia walked out of detention 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Vice Mayor Jemar Vera-Cruz said Regencia went home and was set to visit his mother’s grave before joining supporters in a thanksgiving Mass at the cathedral at 12 noon.

Regencia was detained for alleged involvement in an ambush attempt in 2014 against then Iligan City Rep. Vicente Belmonte. On his petition for reinvestigation, the Department of Justice found no evidence to indict Regencia, a retired police officer. SFM/rga