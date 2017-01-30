Ex-Aquino exec ‘hopes’ Miss U loss not blamed on destabilizers

Congrats to Maxine for doing her best! Hope DOJ Sec. Aguirre doesn’t claim PH’s loss is a destabilization attempt on the president :) — Edwin Lacierda (@dawende) January 30, 2017

Former presidential spokesperson Edwin Lacierda took to social media to congratulate Miss Universe candidate Maxine Medina for finishing in the Top 6 of the pageant.

Lacierda, who served under the Aquino administration, said he was hoping Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II would not attribute Medina’s loss to alleged ouster attempts against President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Congrats to Maxine for doing her best! Hope DOJ Sec. Aguirre doesn’t claim PH’s loss is a destabilization attempt on the president J,” Lacierda wrote on Twitter.

Aguirre had said that the controversy surrounding the kidnap-slay of South Korean businessmen Jee Ick-joo involving rogue policemen may be part of what he called a destabilization plot against Duterte.

France’s Iris Mittenaere was crowned 65th Miss Universe, succeeding the Philippines’ own Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach. YG/CBB