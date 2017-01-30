Senators hail Maxine Medina’s Top 6 finish at Miss Universe

Senators were all praises for Philippine bet Maxine Medina even after her loss in the just concluded Miss Universe pageant held here in Manila on Monday.

“We are proud of you, Maxine! Your journey will continue to inspire & empower Filipinas to go after their dreams. Good luck on your future endeavors,” Senator Grace Poe wrote on her official accounts in Twitter and Facebook.

In another post, Poe praised Medina for her “stellar” performance and for conducting herself “with utmost grace and charm.”

“Landing in the top 6 of a prestigious pageant is a feat in itself. She has conducted herself with utmost grace and charm, and that makes her a winner in our hearts,” she further said.

“It’s OK Ms. Philippines. I am certain you did your best. That’s all that matters. Congratulations pa rin for a job well done!” Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan said in his Twitter post.

Senators Joseph Victor “JV” Ejerito and Sonny Angara also took to the Twitter to congratulate Medina, who made it to the top six.

“Mabuhay ang Gandang Pinay! Congrats Maxine Medina for making the semis!” Ejercito said.

“Good job #MaxineMedina and #missUniverse @PiaWurtzbach!!” Angara said. Wurtzbach was crowned Miss Universe in 2015.

Iris Mittenaere of France succeeded Wurtzbach after the former was crowned Miss Universe this Monday. IDL/rga