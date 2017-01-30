Aguirre hits Trillanes on Lam allegations: Check your facts

“Check your facts first,” Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said in response to allegations of Senator Antonio Trillanes IV that he knew gaming mogul Jack Lam was operating in the country illegally as early as 2013.

Lam is the owner of Fontana Leisure Parks and Casino in Clark, Pampanga which employs Chinese nationals illegally working in the country.

The workers were later arrested on Nov. 24, 2016. Trillanes said that Aguirre was the Vice President and Chief Legal Counsel of Clark Development Corporation (CDC) during the previous administration and therefore knew that laws were being violated by Lam’s casino.

But Aguirre said he has never met Lam when he was general counsel of CDC.

“I was with CDC for about 5 months only, from the third week of March to August 31, 2013.” JE/rga