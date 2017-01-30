Lacson suspends probe on ‘tokhang for ransom’

The Senate is suspending its investigation on the so-called “tokhang for ransom” activities allegedly perpetrated by rogue policemen after the government “restructured” its war on illegal drugs, Senator Panfilo Lacson announced on Monday.

Lacson chairs the committee on public order and dangerous drugs which opened a probe on the issue last week. The investigation was scheduled to resume this Thursday.

“In view of the massively restructured war against illegal drugs … it is my view that the Senate wait and see how this latest development plays out,” the senator said in a statement.

The lawmaker, a former PNP chief, noted the President’s abolition of police anti-illegal drugs units and the launching of a campaign to weed out scalawags in uniform.

“Having said that, I am suspending the hearings on the ‘tokhang’ for ransom issue,” he said.

Lacson said President Rodrigo Duterte had already taken a “positive action” on the matter.

Duterte has ordered the PNP to go after rogue policemen following the alleged involvement of some officials of the Anti-Illegal Drugs Group in the abduction and murder of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo.

Lacson said he felt that his committee had “partially achieved one of the purposes of its legislative inquiry.”

“It is now time to immediately attend to the pertinent legislative measures referred to the committee,” the senator added. CBB/rga