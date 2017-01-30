Sunday, January 29, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Regions
  • share this

2 kids killed, 3 hurt in Basilan bomb blast

/ 06:34 AM January 30, 2017

crime scene

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Two children were killed while three others were wounded in a roadside bomb explosion on Al Barka town in Basilan on Sunday morning.

Lieutenant Colonel Raphael Franco Alano, the assistant deputy commander for Civil Military Operations of the Western Mindanao Command, said reports reaching the military revealed that the improvised bomb was planted by the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) under Furuji Indama to sow fear on the people in the area especially those who were not sympathetic to the group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Killed were Niyadz Pising, 2, and Ombek Akbar, 5. Wounded were Pahmiya Pising and Salmiya Akbar, both 4 years old, and Suraima Akbar, 25.

The victims were reported to be playing outdoors when they accidentally triggered the bomb, which was placed in a trail frequented by the locals.  SFM

TAGS: abu sayyaf, Acts of terror, Basilan, blast injuries, Bombing, bombing fatalities, children killed in terror attacks, Crime, Extremism, Niyadz Pising, Ombek Akbar, Pahmiya Pising, Salmiya Akbar, Suraima Akbar, terror attacks, Terrorism
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net



© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved