NBI asset in Jee’s kidnap-murder case surfaces, vows to tell all

The National Bureau of Investigation informant implicated in the kidnapping for ransom and killing of a South Korean businessman has surfaced and vowed to tell all.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said on Sunday that Jerry Omlang sought NBI protection on Saturday and pointed to Supt. Rafael Dumlao and SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel as those behind the kidnapping and killing of Jee Ick-joo in October last year.

Dumlao is the chief of the Philippine National Police Anti-Illegal Drugs Group, where Sta. Isabel is assigned.

Omlang is the “alias Jerry” mentioned in the charge sheet filed by the Department of Justice in a Pampanga court last week against Sta. Isabel and several others over Jee’s killing.

Aguirre said Omlang also “admitted taking part in the abduction,” saying he was one of the two men who withdrew cash from Jee’s ATM account.

The other man was identified only as “alias Utol,” Aguirre said.

“Jerry added that Dumlao ordered him to bring Jee’s car to Araneta [to be chopped up],” he said.

Aguirre said Omlang “divulged so many details,” including Sta. Isabel being “part of the abduction.”

“Jerry will issue an extrajudicial affidavit. Let’s wait for that. The Public Attorney’s Office will assist him,” he said. But Omlang remains a suspect, Aguirre said.

Supt. Dennis Wagas, a lawyer with the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group, said Omlang used to work for Dumlao and his family.

“What we know is, Jerry is the driver of Dumlao’s wife,” Wagas told the Inquirer.