‘P5M reward for Dumlao dead or alive’ – Duterte

President Duterte on Sunday night urged Supt. Raphael Dumlao to surrender in 24 hours or face death.

Dumlao was linked to the abduction and killing of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo by SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel, who has been identified by Philippine National Police Chief Director General Ronald Dela Rosa as the main suspect.

During a late night press conference at Malacañang, Duterte also offered a P5 million reward for the arrest of Dumlao.

“P…i… kang Dumlao ka, kung ‘di ka lumabas… (Dumlao you son of a bitch if you don’t surrender) I’m giving you exactly 24 hours. And then the reward goes into effect. Dead or alive,” the President said.

“Bakit malaki eh p…tang …na mo sinira mo yung pulis pati (Why that big? Because Dumlao destroyed the image of the police) the way how you killed the Korean,” Duterte explained.

At the news conference, Duterte also said he turned down Dela Rosa’s another offer to resign.

“Bato (Dela Rosa) offered to resign yesterday but I declined because it would not contribute anything to the situation,” he explained. “The best for us is to go after the persons who did the kidnap-slay. ”