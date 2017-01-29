Businessman wounded in Puerto Princesa attack

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY – A prominent local businessman was critically wounded after he was shot by two unidentified motorcycle-riding men in this city Saturday night, police said Sunday.

Police said the victim Alexander Onghocgan, former president of the Palawan Chamber of Commerce and an active leader of the local business community, was shot at the parking area of the AA Plaza Hotel, an establishment owned by his family, in downtown Puerto Princesa City at around 11 p.m.

Investigators said the gunman shot the victim in his backside four times after the businessman had alighted from his car.

The victim was brought to the nearby Adventist Hospital after the shooting. He is now in stable condition.

Investigators have yet to establish the motive behind the attack. JE/rga