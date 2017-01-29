Iloilo town deputy police chief, 2 others stabbed dead

ILOILO CITY — A police official and two civilians were killed while another was wounded in stabbing incidents at the town plaza of Calinog, Iloilo, on Saturday night, the eve of the town’s annual festival.

Police identified the fatalities as SPO4 Nilo Campos, deputy police chief of Calinog, Ronald Fernandez and Nemia Ganancial.

Wounded was Elmer Amorin of Barangay Carvasana in Calinog.

Chief Insp. Kenneth Bermejo, Calinog police chief, said they arrested Ernie Ganancial 26, son of Nemia, and his cousin, Chris Serbas, 37.

Citing witnesses, Bermejo said Campos was on foot patrol on the eve of the Hirinugyaw-Sugidadunay Festival when a commotion happened at the plaza. He responded but was immediately stabbed by Ernie.

Nenita Fernandez, wife of Ronald, said her husband was mauled and then stabbed by Ernie who also stabbed his own mother.

Ernie was reportedly drunk.

In an interview over RMN Iloilo, Ernie said he was surprised when the police went to his house and arrested him.

He said that blood on his shirt came from his brother whom he hugged upon learning that their mother was stabbed.

He added that he would not stab Campos because the policeman was his uncle. CBB/rga