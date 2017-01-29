Robredo turned down invite to Miss Universe show — DOT chief

Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo will not attend the 65th Miss Universe pageant in Manila on Monday, according to Tourism Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo.

In an interview with radio DZMM, Teo on Sunday said Robredo had “turned down” the invitation of the Department of Tourism (DOT).

On Friday, ABS-CBN reported the Vice President as saying that she would not attend the coronation event because she was not invited.

But Teo clarified that the invitation for Robredo was only delayed since they wanted to give her VIP tickets, which were not immediately available.

“Tinurn down n’ya. Hindi raw makakapunta, ‘yun lang ang sinabi,” Teo said. (She turned it down. She couldn’t come. That’s all that was said.)

“Ininvite namin pero nag-bail out siya. Actually nagkagulo pa ‘yan kasi sabi niya, hindi siya inimbita,” the DOT secretary added. (We invited her but she bailed out. There was even confusion because she [Robredo] said she was not invited.)

“Sabi ko honestly, siya ‘yung unang-una kong ni-list down noon kung sino ‘yung mga invited. Ang VP ang una kong kinonsider,” Teo said. (Honestly, she was the the first on my list of invited. The VP was the first person I considered.)

A seat is reserved for President Rodrigo Duterte at the pageant but he has yet to confirm his attendance, the secretary said.

The Miss Universe coronation night will be held on Jan. 30, Monday, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. CBB/rga