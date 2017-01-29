Outnumbered soldiers, militia repulse BIFF attacks in Cotabato

COTABATO CITY – Suspected Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) rebels attacked two Army and militia detachments in two North Cotabato towns Satuday night and early Sunday.

Supt. Romeo Galgo Jr, speaking for the police in Central Mindanao, said an undetermined number of BIFF members attacked a detachment of the 7th Infantry Battalion along the national highway in Barangay Nalapaan, Pikit town, shortly after midnight Saturday.

Although outnumbered, the soldiers and members of the Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU) returned fire that forced the attackers to flee. No casualty was reported on the government side.

Earlier, at 9 p.m. Saturday, BIFF members with rocket-propelled grenades and assault rifles harassed an Army base in Barangay Pagangan, Aleosan, also in North Cotabato.

A 30-minute fire fight ensued.

The two detachments are three kilometers apart. CBB/rga