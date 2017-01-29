Sunday, January 29, 2017
Armed farmer shot from behind in Quezon ambush

INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

LUCENA CITY — A farmer was gunned down in an ambush by a still unidentified assailant in Candelaria town in Quezon province on Saturday, police said Sunday.

Supt. Freddie Dantes, Candelaria police chief, said Domingo Salud, 62, was on his motorcycle in Barangay (village) Masin Sur at about 2:30 p.m. when the gunman struck.

Salud was shot from behind with a short firearm, hitting him in the head. He died on the spot.

The killer walked away.

Investigators said they found a caliber .45 pistol tucked in his waist and three magazines with 21 bullets.

“The gun was unlicensed,” Dantes said in a phone interview.

Police are investigating the motive behind the killing. CBB/rga

