Sunday, January 29, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Regions
  • share this

Cavite village chief shot dead, wife hurt

By: - Correspondent / @maricarcincoINQ
/ 10:28 AM January 29, 2017
INQUIRER.NET FILE PHOTO

INQUIRER.NET FILE PHOTO

SAN PEDRO CITY — A village chief in Tanza town in Cavite province was shot dead by motorcycle-riding gunmen on Saturday, police said on Sunday.

In a report from the Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon (CALABARZON) police, investigators said Benito Clamosa, 65, of Barangay (village) Daang Amaya 2, was ambushed at about 1 p.m. in Barangay Bagtas.

Clamosa was driving his owner-type jeepney with his wife Irenea, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Benito was killed instantly while his wife sustained a gunshot wound in the leg.

The suspects fled towards Naic town, also in Cavite. The police have yet to determine a motive in the shooting. CBB/rga

TAGS: ambush, Cavite, news, Shooting, Tanza
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net



© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved