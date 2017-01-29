No-fly zone over MOA

A no-fly zone for drones and helicopters will be strictly imposed by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Sunday and Monday over the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena, the venue for the 65th Miss Universe pageant.

According to a notice to airmen issued late Friday, the no-fly zone covers the one-kilometer radius of MOA Arena, from surface to 3,000 feet. The ban will take effect from 11 a.m. of January 29 to 1 p.m. of January 30.

CAAP deputy director general for operations Manuel Tamayo said the restriction was based on memorandum circulars that explicitly prohibit flying unmanned aircraft vehicles (UAV) over populated areas for public safety, as they could cause harm should they crash.

Tamayo said no one may operate a drone unless issued a UAV Certificate of Authorization, while owners or operators are required to register their UAV with the agency.

Violators face fines from P300,000 to P500,000 for each unauthorized flight depending on the gravity of the offense, the official added.