CDO underwater again

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY—Barely a week after floods reached as high as 3 feet in some areas here, residents were again leaving their homes on Saturday as torrential rains spawned fresh flooding.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) placed the city under a “code red status” as rains continued, triggered by a low pressure area and the tail-end of a cold front affecting the city and other areas in Mindanao.

The code red status warns of possible occurrence of a serious flooding.

As of noon on Saturday, large swaths of the downtown area were already flooded.

Mayor Oscar Moreno has ordered the evacuation of residents from the flood-prone areas of the city, including Barangay Cugman, and those living near the creeks.

The City Social Welfare and Development said that about 37 families were evacuated in Barangays Bonbon, Puerto and Macasandig.

Motorists were also seen struggling with the floods.

City officials placed the city under a state of calamity following the flooding on Jan. 16 that killed at least two persons and forced 4,000 people to flee to safer grounds.

Aside from Cagayan de Oro City, Pagasa also placed other Northern Mindanao areas under code red, including Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental and Bukidnon.

In Gingoog City, 142 families from Barangay Agay-anan sought shelter at the town’s covered court. —JIGGER JERUSALEM AND CHRIS PANGANIBAN