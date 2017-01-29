‘Get Dumlao: Make sure he’s alive’

Philippine National Police Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on Saturday ordered his men to find Supt. Rafael Dumlao after the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) failed to serve the arrest warrant on him for the kidnapping and murder of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo in October.

Dumlao was linked to the abduction and killing of Jee by SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel, who has been identified by Dela Rosa as the main suspect.

Dela Rosa said in a radio interview that he told his men to proceed to Dumlao’s house in Camp Crame on Friday night but Dumlao refused to go with the arresting officers, claiming the warrant was invalid because it only named “alias Dumlao” as the subject.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am concerned for his safety because he might get killed if he insists on staying outside (the camp). And then a story will be made up that we had him killed. So be careful, I told them. Look for him. Make sure he is alive,” he said.

Dumlao had repeatedly denied his involvement in the case. He has been placed under restrictive custody by Dela Rosa but has gone missing since Friday night after leaving Camp Crame.