MOA Arena area declared ’no-fly zone’ for Miss Universe pageant

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Friday released a notice declaring the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena “no-fly zone” on Monday as one of the security measures for the Miss Universe coronation.

The notice said that drones and helicopter are not allowed within the 1-kilometer radius of the arena starting 11 a.m. Sunday, January 29, until 1 p.m. Monday, January 30.

In a report by Radyo Inquirer, CAAP spokesperson Eric Apologia, said that flying of airplanes and helicopters will only be allowed only if they are flying 3,000 feet above the surface or ground level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eighty-six candidates are vying for the Miss Universe crown, including the Philippines’ Maxine Medina who hopes to secure a back-to-back win for the country, following Pia Wurtzbach’s victory in 2015. IDL

RELATED STORIES

It’s official: PH to host 2017 Miss Universe pageant at MOA

2017 Miss Universe will do wonders for PH tourism