Palace: PH looking for right timing, not giving up on West PH Sea

It’s all a matter of timing.

This was how Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella described the government’s attitude toward the South China Sea dispute amid the result of a recent Pulse Asia survey that 8 in 10 Filipinos want the government to purse its claim on the disputed waters.

“We agree totally 100 percent that we should stand by our rights regarding the West Philippine Sea na ibinigay sa atin (that was awarded to us). Even the President himself has said the same thing, however, it’s a matter of timing,” Abella said in an interview with state-run DZRB.

“Hindi po ibig sabihin na (this does not mean that) we are giving up. We are not giving up anything. Definitely not. Atin po ‘yan, ‘yung rights diyan, ‘yung Exclusive Economic Zone (That’s ours, we have the rights to that, the EEZ). However, it’s a question of timing and a matter of diplomatic relations,” he added.

The survey showed that 84 percent of its 1,200 respondents or 8 out of 10 agree with the statement “The Philippine government should assert its right on the West Philippine Sea as stipulated on the decision of the Permanent Court of Arbitration,” only three percent said they disagree, while 12 percent were ambivalent (may agree or disagree).

Abella also reminded that there are issues like socio-political realities and called the ties with China “parallel,” because each party has something to fight for, something to protect, and something to push — such as its relationship with its neighboring countries.

“Dahilan sa unang-una (because first of all), it’s a reality, magkakapit-bahay tayo (we are neighbors) so we have to learn how to work with this reality,” he said.

In a press briefing on Friday, Abella assured that the President is asserting the issue in a different diplomatic style, and quoted a statement of Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, saying the government has chosen a “soft landing” approach in dealing with the issue after the July 12 decision of the United Nations Permanent Court of Arbitration favoring the Philippine diplomatic protest against China.

“Hindi po ito either-or, [it is a both ends]. Hindi po siya black and white lang, meron talaga siyang shades of gray at doon po tayo … Ang kanyang (presidente) primary concern talaga is ang kapakanan ng bayan, but all these have to be done with a wide and determined political will,” Abella added.

(This is not an ‘either-or’ situation. It’s not just black and white, it has shades of gray, and we are in that area. The President’s primary concern is the welfare of the people, but all these have to be done with a wide and determined political will.) IDL