Trump orders ‘great rebuilding’ of US military

WASHINGTON, United States — President Donald Trump signed an order Friday to begin what he called a “great rebuilding” of the US armed services, promising new aircraft, naval ships and more resources for the military.

“Our military strength will be questioned by no one, but neither will our dedication to peace. We do want peace,” Trump said in a ceremony at the Pentagon.

Trump predicted that Congress, which sets the expenditures for the government, will “be very happy to see” the White House’s spending request for the military.

He signed the order after a ceremonial swearing-in of new Defense Secretary James Mattis, a retired Marine general.

“Secretary Mattis has devoted his life to serving his country. He is a man of honor, a man of devotion, and a man of total action. He likes action,” Trump said.

Earlier in the day, Mattis ordered financial reviews of the costs of two major defense programs — the $400 billion F-35 fighter jet project and the $4 billion development of a new Air Force One presidential jet.

Trump had complained that both were too costly.

The Pentagon needs to find ways “to significantly reduce the cost” of the F-35 program, even weighing the competitiveness of the rival F-18.

The F-35 is built by Lockheed Martin while the F-18 is built by Boeing. CBB