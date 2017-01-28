Immigration bureau warns public about online solicitations

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is urging the public to be wary of calls and messages through text, email or social media in which the names of BI officials are used to solicit money.

“The public is reminded to be cautious and exercise suspicious alertness in receiving calls and SMS from unknown persons,” the BI said on its social media accounts and on its website.

The agency said unscrupulous people were “maliciously using the names of BI officials in their illicit activities in the guise of soliciting for bogus rehabilitation program or fund-raising activities.”

“The BI is a law enforcement agency which has no personality and thrust on volunteer work,” it stressed.

The BI urged the public to report such incidents to the agency through (02) 4652400 and 5243769 local 213 and 226, 09257104250, 09175733871 and 09088946644.

The public may also report such cases by emailing them at binoc_immigration@hotmail.ph, the BI’s Facebook account, @officialbureauofimmigration or its Twitter account, @immigrationPH. CBB