Friday, January 27, 2017
Palace: Rogue cops to be dealt with

/ 12:26 AM January 28, 2017
Abella

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella. Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Duterte continues his support for the police’s antidrug operations but would make sure that rogue cops would not get off the hook, Malacañang said on Friday.

The President’s spokesperson made the statement amid reports of more incidents of police officers’ involvement in illegal activities conducted in the guise of antinarcotics operations.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson had released video footage of police personnel planting “shabu” (crystal meth) in office drawers to show that the kidnapping and murder of Korean business executive Jee Ick-joo was not an isolated incident.

“The proceedings are running on parallel tracks, you know. One is to address the apparent existence of rogue cops. On the other hand, as the President has said, he continues to protect their efforts, assuming regularity,” Abella said in a press briefing.

He noted that Mr. Duterte had promised to deal severely with erring police officers.

The President personally apologized for Jee’s killing  on Thursday, and vowed to ensure that the maximum penalty would be imposed on the perpetrators.

