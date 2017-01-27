DepEd reminder: Make sure your kids’ private school is accredited

Parents sending their kids to private schools should check if these institutions have a permit to operate or a certification of recognition from the Department of Education (DepEd).

Parents need not worry about public schools, because these are operated by the government and are thus automatically recognized, according to Jesus Mateo, who heads the DepEd planning service field operations.

On Friday, Mateo explained that enrolment in DepEd recognized school would ensure the registration of students in the Learner Information System (LIS) and the issuance of a Learner Reference Number.

The LIS is a system that records the basic information on a student who can be tracked through the LRN while going through basic education.

Through the 12-digit LRN the DepEd can keep track of the progress of students, even if they transfer to another school.

Mateo said that the LRN would indicated in the learner’s permanent record, report card, examinations, diploma, and other school documents.

He issued the reminder in anticipation of the early registration of students, from kindergarten to grade 10, which runs from January 28 to February 24.

He also advised private learning institutions to make sure to get the necessary permits and comply with standards set by the DepEd. /ATM