Cops shoot brother of drug suspect in Cabanatuan

CABANATUAN CITY – Police officers shot on Thursday a brother of a drug suspect while serving a search warrant in Barangay DS Garcia here in Cabanatuan City.

During the search at the house of Melvin Manio, his brother Mark, shot at the officers first, according to Supt. Ponciano Zafra, chief of the Cabanatuan City Police Office. So the cops were forced to fire back.

Mark is being treated at the Paulino J. Garcia Memorial and Medical Center in this city.

Manio was not at the house at the time, Zafra said.

His brother was caught in possession of a sachet of suspected shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride).

In all, the officers recovered eleven sachets of shabu worth P5,500 from the house.

They also arrested Manio’s cousins, Jeffrey Magno and Teresita Magno, who reportedly possessed 10 sachets of the contraband. –Armand Galang/Inquirer Norther Luzon