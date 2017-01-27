Duterte asks MNLF, MILF: Don’t give sanctuary to terrorists

President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday pleaded to the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) not to provide “sanctuary” for terrorists in their territories.

“I am earnestly asking the MNLF and the MILF, do not provide sanctuary for terrorists in your area,” Duterte, speaking in a mix of Filipino and English, said in a speech at Camp Siongco in Awang, Maguindanao.

“I am pleading, do not allow the Maute and the other terrorists to enter and seek refuge to your camp,” he added.

If this happens, the President said he would be forced “to go after them” in their territories.

“I am pleading, do not allow them to enter, do not provide sanctuary,” he said.

He said he could no longer contain the “ISIS contamination” so he was asking the MILF and the MNLF for their support.

But the Chief Executive warned them of war if they would not heed his plea.

“I am not… I hate war. Matanda na ako, mga anak ko, children ko halo nga eh. Pero ‘pag ka magbigay kayo ng teritoryo ninyo, hindi mo kami papasukin, tapos po-protektahan ninyo. Ibang istroya ‘yan,” he said.

(I hate war. I’m already old. But if you give them territory, hinder us from entering, and protect them, that’s a different story.)

“Then you might… forget about, forget about peace. Away na lang (We will just fight),” he added.

On Thursday, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the Islamic State in Syria (ISIS) contacted Abu Sayyaf senior leader Isnilon Hapilon in December 2016 asking to find a place in Mindanao to establish a calpihate in the war-torn region. JE/rga

