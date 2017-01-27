Include Dumlao, funeral home owner in Jee raps, DOJ asked

The Philippine National Police’s (PNP) Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) filed a motion before the Department of Justice (DOJ) asking that it include more names in the case of kidnapping for ransom with homicide for the death of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo.

In a two-page motion, the PNP-AKG through Senior Superintendent Rodolfo D. Castil Jr. chief of Luzon Field Unit’s (LFU) AKG, asked the DOJ to amend the charge sheet filed in a Pampanga court to include Superintendent Rafael Dumlao III of the PNP’s Anti-Illegal Drugs Group (PNP-AIDG) and Gerardo Gregorio Santiago, owner of Gream Funeral Homes, where Jee’s body was taken.

READ: Sta. Isabel washes hands off Korean’s kidnap-slay, blames Dumlao

ADVERTISEMENT

The same motion asked the DOJ to also implead Christoper Alan V. Gruenberg, registered owner of the Nissan Exalta, one of the vehicles used in tailing Jee.

The motion used as basis the statement of accused Senior Police Officer 4 (SPO4) Roy Villegas, a supplemental sworn statement of Jee’s househelp, the affidavit of Jee’s wife Kyungjin Choi and CCTV footages, among others.

“PNP-AKG respectfully prays to this Honorable Investigating Prosecutor to implead the additional respondent Christopher Alan V. Gruenberg and admit the attached additional evidence for the complainant and amend the information in Court to reflect the additional respondents and the complete name of the respondents who were fully identified,” the motion stated.

The DOJ, early this month filed a case for kidnapping for ransom with homicide against Villegas, SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel, Ramon Yalung, a certain “Sir Dumlao,” “Ding,” “Jerry,” “police.” The Angeles City Pampanga has already issued a warrant of arrest.

Ding has been identified as Santiago. According to Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre, Santiago admitted to him that he is “Ding,” the owner of Gream Funeral Homes.

READ: ‘Am innocent,’ says owner of funeral home cited in Korean slay

Santiago was also identified in the affidavits of Senior Inspector Jonathan O. Rabanal and SPO3 Reynaldo T. Curampez.

“Sir Dumlao,” on the other hand, was identified by Villegas. He said he was ordered by Dumlao to go to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to clear him but pin Sta. Isabel.

Villegas said he refused and told Dumlao that he needed to consult a lawyer. IDL/rga