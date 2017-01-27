Matobato faces rap for abduction of suspected terrorist Makdum

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a case of kidnapping against self-confessed Davao Death Squad (DDS) member Edgar Matobato and a certain Sonny Custodio for the abduction of suspected terrorist Sali Makdum

Based on the Information (charge sheet), the case against Matobato and Custodo was filed before the the Panabo City Regional Trial Court in Davao Del Norte.

No bail was recommended for their temporary liberty.

The case stemmed from a complaint of Mirasol Marquez, live-in partner of Makdum, who was abducted on November 9, 2000.

Makdum’s name was mentioned by Matobato at a Senate hearing where he said that Makdum was taken by authorities and presented to then-Davao police Chief, now Philippine National Police (PNP) head Ronald dela Rosa.

He said Makdum was then killed and buried in a quarry owned by a policeman. JE/rga