Aquino statement on Mamasapano ‘disgusting, unacceptable’—youth group

A militant youth group on Friday said that the statement of former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III on the bloody Mamasapano operation is beyond disgusting and unacceptable.

“Even for a joke, Noynoy Aquino’s whitewashing remarks regarding the Mamasapano operation are beyond disgusting and unacceptable. He is a barefaced liar that will do anything to hide his blood-stained hands,” said League of Filipino Students spokesperson JP Rosos in a statement.

Aquino on Thursday said that it was the insurbordination of former PNP Special Action Force (SAF) commander Getulio Napeñas that led to the clash with Moro rebels that left 44 elite police commandos dead in Mamasapano, Maguindanao province two years ago.

“How can Aquino just callously evade responsibility when he knew all about the Mamasapano operation? How can he deny his involvement when he gave the green light to execute the botched operation? How can Aquino still force the people to believe that he is innocent when after two years, justice remains elusive? Saan kumukuha ng kapal ng mukha ang dating pangulo,” Rosos asked.

The group said that the Mamasapano should not have happened if Aquino did not allow the operation to be executed, and Aquino at the very least should take responsibility in allowing it.

It also criticized Aquino’s cover-up on the alleged involvement of the United States government on the operation. Rosos said that there were several evidences showing how the US organized and funded the operation, and it has “gravely violated our sovereignity with impunity.”

“The use of US drones in the operation is a violation of Philippine airspace, the assassination operation engineered by the US is a violation of our criminal laws, and taking over the command of our armed forces is a violation of the chain of command,” Rosos said.

“If we want justice, then Aquino – the commander-in-chief and the President that allowed the botched operation – should be held accountable. He must be placed behind bars,” he added. JE

