Cops nab drug ‘distributor’ in Quezon

LUCENA CITY – Police arrested a “high-value target” tagged as a drug distributor in Quezon province in a buy-bust operation here Thursday, police said Friday.

Senior Supt. Rhoderick Armamento, Quezon police director, said operatives from Quezon police intelligence unit nabbed Nestor Briones, 35, after he sold a sachet of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) to an undercover policeman in a drug transaction in Barangay (village) I in Lucena City about 10:00 a.m.

Armamento said Briones was listed as “distributor” of the remaining members of the Alcala drug group. Most leaders of the Alcala drug group were arrested last year and now detained at the Quezon district jail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also arrested were Rosette de Leon, 40, Briones’ live-in partner, and Jean Layson, 47. Both women were associates of Briones in his illegal drug trade.

Police confiscated five plastic packets of shabu weighing three grams worth P5,600 from them. CDG/rga