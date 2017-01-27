Friday, January 27, 2017
Owner of funeral home where slain Korean was taken under NBI custody

The owner of Gream Funeral Services where the body of slain South Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo was taken is now under the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said Friday.

“He voluntarily sought the NBI’s protective custody,” Aguirre said in a text message.

Early this year, Santiago went to Vancouver, Canada.

Aguirre said Santiago returned to the country and was fetched by NBI agents at the airport this morning. CDG

