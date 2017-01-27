Thursday, January 26, 2017
‘BE VIGILANT’

Robredo: Fight disinformation

January 27, 2017
leni robredo

Vice President Leonor “Leni” Robredo. INQUIRER FILE PHOTO/NINO JESUS ORBETA

During times of disinformation, the government needs to set policies that would ensure “genuine information” reaches the public, Vice President Leni Robredo said on Thursday.

“We should be instituting policies that will make sure that the information that is available is genuine information. Millennials, for their part, should be very vigilant. Let us not believe anything [fed to us] without checking their veracity,” Robredo said at a student forum. —NIKKO DIZON

