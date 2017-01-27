New tourism drive rings hollow in face of killings

To enhance the slogan “It’s more fun in the Philippines,” the Department of Tourism (DOT) has rolled out a new ad campaign focusing on the traits of Filipinos that make visitors feel like they’re with family.

But amid the controversy over the kidnap-slay of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo and summary killings of drug suspects, some netizens were quick to mock the campaign line: “When you’re with Filipinos, you’re with family.”

Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo admitted that the “tokhang-for-ransom” case would have a negative impact on tourist arrivals.

“Every time there’s killing or bombing, tourism is always affected,” Teo said in a press briefing. “In case tourist arrival declines, we focus on other emerging markets like India and Dubai.”

Korea is the biggest visitor-generating market, with arrivals of more than 1 million in 2016. Visitors from Korea are also the top spending market, with an aggregate amount of P5.65 billion from January to November 2016, the DOT said.

Teo said South Korea has not yet issued a travel ban following the kidnap-slay. She said she hasn’t spoken with her counterpart in South Korea but “we sent our condolences for what happened. We told them we hope this will be settled in the soonest possible time.”

She said the effect of Jee’s case on tourism would likely be felt after a month. “There will be cancellations. But so far, we haven’t received such advise,” she said.

The DOT will retain the “It’s more fun” slogan but will “level it up” by answering why it is indeed more fun in the Philippines.

“You focus on the traits of the Filipinos. Other countries also have beaches, places to go shopping or eat, but Filipinos are different. You have to show that so we focus on that now,” Teo said.

The video produced by McCann Erickson will be officially launched during the Miss Universe coronation night at Mall of Asia Arena on Jan. 30.

It features travel blogger Jack Ellis visiting the Enchanted River in Surigao where he was called anak (child) by a local.

The DOT has allotted P650 million for the second phase of the tourism campaign but Teo said actual spending would depend on deliverables.

The DOT earlier said the bulk of the ad campaign cost would be spent on placements abroad. McCann Erickson won the bidding conducted during the previous administration.

But netizens are skeptical.

Twitter user @llovekpy said the campaign would not “work with current events. Who would want to be with Filipinos who would likely murder you for your money? Tokhang here. Ransom there.”

“What a family! The Korean businessman was murdered by family then?” @emfern tweeted.

“How can you sell a tourism slogan like that when the Philippines is synonymous to extrajudicial killings, state-sponsored murders?” @betseykilayko said.

“When you’re with Filipinos, you might become a collateral damage,” @NotoEJK said.