3 killed in Leyte gun battle

BATO, Leyte — Three persons, including a policeman and a bodyguard of a governor were killed on Wednesday night when they shot each other in Barangay Kalanggaman, Bato town in Leyte, a police report said.

The fatalities were identified as PO2 Felmar Fuentes, 28; Emmanuel Arcayan, 47, a civilian bodyguard of Southern Leyte Gov. Damian Mercado; and his uncle, Apolonio Arcayan III, 61, said Senior Insp. Arturo Salvacion Jr.

Salvacion, the Bato police chief, said Fuentes was celebrating the town fiesta with his family members in his house in Barangay Kalanggaman past 8 p.m. when an uncle, Renario Fuentes, arrived and complained that Apolonio pointed a gun at him

Renario told his nephew that he was passing the house of the Arcayans when Apolonio, who was drunk, threatened him by pointing a gun at him.

The policeman went to the house of the Arcayans but was greeted by bursts of gunfire, said Salvacion.

Although wounded, Fuentes was able to draw his 9mm service firearm and repeatedly fired at Apolonio and Emmanuel.

“They (The Arcayans) were anticipating that the policeman would come to their house. So when the policeman arrived, they immediately fired at Fuentes,” said Salvacion.

The Arcayans died on the spot while Fuentes died while being treated at the Living Hope Hospital in Maasin City, Southern Leyte. SFM