500 Manila cops to be deployed on Chinese New Year

The Manila Police District (MPD) will deploy around 500 of its personnel for the observance of the Chinese New Year on Saturday.

MPD Chief Director Supt. Joel Coronel said on Thursday that an explosives and ordnance disposal team would also be deployed, according to a Radyo Inquirer report

.

There will be no jamming of mobile signals as the police sees no threats to security during the celebration.

The New Year countdown will begin at 11 p.m. on Friday, January 27, but several programs will start by 5 p.m. at Plaza San Lorenzo Ruiz, including a colourful dragon dance.

Around 20,000 to 30,000 people are expected to attend the parade at 4 p.m. and to celebrate on Saturday, January 28.

Some roads in Binondo will be closed for but will reopen immediately after the parade. –Ed Margareth Barahan /ATM