Duterte slams hefty bonuses of state firms’ execs

MANILA — President Duterte questioned hefty bonuses for officials of government-owned-and-controlle d corporations, and said he would not allow them to increase their emoluments without his approval.

In a speech in Sarangani where he attended the groundbreaking ceremonies for a new power plant, he said those in government corporations including the Social Security System had awarded themselves “liberally” with the people’s money.

But he said any more hikes in bonuses would have to be approved by the President.

“There will be no more increases of your salary, your emoluments, without my approval,” he said.

In a speech in Tacloban on Wednesday, he also warned government officials against using their positions to enrich themselves.

“Do not enter government to milk government,” he said.

There would be no more increases worth millions, he said.

“It’s not acceptable to me,” he added. SFM