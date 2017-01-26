Duterte vows ‘maximum sentence’ for suspects behind Korean slay

The suspects behind the grisly killing of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo will be punished to the fullest extent of the law, President Rodrigo Duterte assured Thursday.

In a speech during the inauguration of a power plant in Saranggani, Duterte formally apologized for the death of Jee.

“I apologize for the death of your compatriot. We are very sorry that it had to happen,” he said.

“But I can assure you, those responsible are known to us already and they will have to go to prison and I will see to it that they will be sentenced to the maximum,” he added. JE