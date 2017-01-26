Lacson shows video of police’s other ‘excesses’

Senator Panfilo Lacson presented a video during a Senate hearing on Thursday which he said showed that the kidnap-slay of a Korean businessman was not only an “isolated” case but that there are indeed alleged “excesses” being committed by some policemen.

“I have in my possession a CCTV, video ng iba pang ginagawa ng mga pulis natin but on second thought sabi ko wala namang mas sasama pa dito sa nagyari sa Korean so just for your information and to make it on the record sa komite natin dito na hindi isolated at maramign nagyayaring ganito,” Lacson said during the hearing of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs, which he chairs.

(I have in my possession a CCTV video of other illegal activities of policemen, but on second thought, I have said there is nothing worse than what happened to the Korean. So just for your information and to make it on the record to the committee, this is not an isolated case, but just one of many others.)

The committee is investigating the abduction and murder of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo, who was taken from his house in Angeles City, Pampanga last October 18, along with his house help Marisa Morquicho.

Lacson said he also received a report from Teresita Ang See of the Movement for Restoration of Peace and Order of 12 other victims of alleged “hulidap” activities by rogue cops.

He cited at least two victims who were still arrested and charged for illegal drugs supposedly even after paying the amount being demanded by the police.

“These are incidents to show that there are really excesses being committed by our policemen and kung hindi mamo-monitor at hind nyo rin malalaman at hindi nyo rin gagawan ng aksyon, hindi maarrest din yung situation (and if you cannot monitor this, you will not know, you will not address, and you will not be able to address the situation),” the senator said, directing his statement to Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

At this point, Lacson presented to the committee a video sent to him supposedly showing a police raiding team planting evidence in an office.

“May mauuna rito, may magpa-plant ng mga shabu and then papasok ‘yung raiding party. These are police officers and then ninakawan pa ng equivalent to P7 million and then nag come up ng another P2 million,” he said before showing the video. IDL