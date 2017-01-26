Makati Court freezes ‘narco’ cop’s assets, such as posh house

The Makati Regional Trial Court has frozen the assets of a “narco” cop arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) last year.

In a six-page order, Executive Judge Elmo Alameda of the Makati City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 150 issued an asset preservation order (APO) dated January 24, 2017 prohibiting “any transaction, withdrawal, deposit, transfer, removal, conversion, concealment or other disposition” of the assets of Police Officer 2 Jolly Aliangan.

Aliangan was a member of the Philippine National Police-National Capital Region Police Office (PNP-NCRPO) Anti-Illegal Drugs Unit. He, his wife Rosalie and nephew Jeffrey Gutierrez were arrested by NBI operatives in May last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Cop keeps P7M, ‘shabu’ in home fit for general

The NBI seized from their posh three-story house in Manila an undetermined quantity of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu), P6.9 million in cash and high powered firearms.

The couple, together with a certain Jeffrey Flores Gutierrez, are facing complaints for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, illegal possession of firearms and ammunitions, and obstruction of justice.

In the recent order by the court, covered by the APO were the following bank accounts:

Banco De Oro with account number IC-1006750173364 under Aliangan’s name containing P119,003.90;

PS Bank accounts under Aliangan’s name with account numbers 030-11100264-0 with P402,035.15 and account number 019361000318 containing P57,706.35;

Banco De Oro account under Ronalie with account number IC-1000530298635 containing P101,345.63;

PS Bank account of Gutierrez with account number 030-111-122578 containing P30.69;

and PS Bank accounts of Aliangan’s mother, Lourdes Sattore Lapuz with account numbers 030111063462 with P5,027.30; 030111130373 with P5,092.35 deposit; 076-111-000086 with a deposit of P1,001,210.08; 030-101-009256 with a deposit of P26,470.86 and account number 136-391-000065 with a P322.84 deposit.

Also subject of the APO were the following vehicles:

2015 Mitsubishi Montero SPT GLX Virgil Gray, 2014 Toyota Fortuner, 2013 Honda Jazz Hatchback under the name of Aliangan;

2016 Toyota Corolla and 2016 Ford Everest registered under Lapuz; and

2013 Toyota under the name of Ronalie

The APO also covered the property under the name of Aliangan’s mother in Sta. Mesa.

Investigation conducted by the Anti-Money Laundering Council showed that Aliangan did not declare a cash-on-hand or bank deposits in his Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Networth (SALN).

“Financial analysis revealed that respondent Jolly Aliangan spent P21,426,965.00 which is way more than his gross earnings and beyond his earning capacity. It is undeniable that he is engaged in the trade of illegal drugs and laundering the proceeds thereof,” the court said.

Aliangan argued that the more than P6-million now at the NBI for safekeeping was owned by his mother who is engaged in the business of selling jewelry.

The court, however noted that “with her measly income” she could not afford her properties by herself alone.

The court also noted that Aliangan’s daughter, a student, opened a PS Bank account with an initial cash deposit of P5-million but made several withdrawals later.

“She has no declared source of income and therefore it is clear that she received money from her father who used the said account to transact the proceeds of the drug trafficking and money laundering activities,” the court noted.

The court noted “unless restrained, there is an imminent certainty that the funds and monetary instruments in the custody of the nominal parties will be removed, concealed or disposed.” IDL/rga