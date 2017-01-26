Aguirre dares Aquino: Subject phone to probe

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II dared former President Benigno Aquino III to subject his mobile phone to forensic examination to prove his claim that he did not give any instructions to the police in connection with the operation against terrorist Marwan that led to the death of 44 SAF troopers.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier said that there was a violation committed when the past administration sent the elite police in an operation against high value targets.

Aquino, in a statement, said the Mamasapano tragedy was not his fault.

He pinned the liability on former SAF Director Getulio Napeñas whom he said failed to follow orders..

“He (Aquino) was always saying that [it was Napeñas’ fault]. But he is the one telling a lie,” Aguirre told reporters.

“He said he never gave instructions to then suspended PNP Chief General (Alan) Purisima. That is a lie. He was on top of the situation. He knows what is going on.”

“If he is telling the truth, he allow the forensic examination of his mobile phone,” Aguirre added.

He said of all the officers implicated in the Mamasapano tragedy, only Napeñas had allowed examination of his mobile phone.

President Duterte said there will be a reinvestigation of the Mamasapano incident to be conducted by an independent commission. CDG/rga

